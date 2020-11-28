ISRAELI MISSIONS ON ALERT AFTER FAKHRIZADEHS MURDER

Israel on Saturday placed its embassies around the world on high alert amid fears of possible retaliation by Iran over the assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Fakhrizadeh was killed by unidentified gunmen on the outskirts of capital Tehran on Friday.

While the identity of the assailants is still shrouded in mystery, top military and political officials in Iran have pointed fingers directly at Israel.

In light of these accusations, the Israeli Foreign Ministry raised the threat level at all embassies around the world, Israel's Channel 12 news channel reported.

Without giving details, it said other Israeli missions and communities worldwide are also taking precautionary measures.

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the country will retaliate against Fakhrizadeh's killers in due time.

Rouhani directly blamed Israel for the assassination and also accused outgoing US President Donald Trump of trying to incite chaos in the region before he leaves office.

Foreign Minister Javad Zarif also said that Israel is "likely to have been involved" in the scientist's assassination.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has also called for action against the perpetrators.









