Iran reports 391 more virus deaths, over 13,400 cases

Iran registered 391 more coronavirus-related fatalities on Saturday, raising the nationwide death toll to 47,486, according to the country's Health Ministry.

A total of 13,402 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, pushing the overall count up to 935,799, according to spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari.

She also said that 648,831 patients have recovered so far, while 5,865 are in critical condition.

All 31 of Iran's provinces are currently designated red zones, with a high risk of virus transmission, she warned.

Iran has been struggling to contain the pandemic since this February, when the first cases were confirmed in the city of Qom.