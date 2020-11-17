Iran reports 482 deaths, more than 13,000 new coronavirus cases

Iran confirmed 482 new coronavirus-related fatalities on Tuesday, taking the nationwide death toll to 42,461, according to the country's Health Ministry.

Some 13,352 more people tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours, pushing the tally up to 788,473, ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said.

She added a total of 570,774 patients have recovered so far, while 5,691 remain in critical condition.

Lari warned that all of Iran's 31 provinces have been declared as red zones with a high risk of coronavirus transmission.

Iran is struggling to contain the pandemic since February, when the first cases were confirmed in the city of Qom.