TURKEYS FAMILY MINISTER TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

Turkey's Family, Labor and Social Services Minister Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk tested positive for the novel coronavirus, she announced on Tuesday.

"My COVID-19 test result is positive. Thank goodness my general condition is well. My treatment continues at home," Selçuk said on Twitter.

She also wished a quick recovery for all COVID-19 patients.

As of Monday, Turkey registered a total of 11,601 deaths due to the coronavirus, while over 356,375 people have recovered from the disease. Currently, there are more than 417,500 confirmed cases in the country.

The virus has claimed nearly 1.33 million lives in 191 countries and regions since last December, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Over 55.1 million people have been infected with the virus, and more than 35.4 million recovered from the disease to date.