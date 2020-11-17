Turkish, Russian delegations discuss Karabakh truce

Turkish and Russian military delegations held technical meetings on Tuesday to discuss ongoing work regarding the cease-fire in Upper Karabakh.

"Meetings were held, [and] our mutual work continues," said Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

He presided over the video conference with the Defense Security Cooperation and Training Aid Advisory Command in Libya, the head of the Turkish Military Delegation Committee at NATO Headquarters, the Cyprus Turkish Peace Forces Commander in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), and the air force and navy commanders.

The meeting in the capital Ankara was also attended by Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler, force commanders, and deputy ministers Yunus Emre Karaosmanoğlu and Alpaslan Kavaklıoğlu.

Akar said work between Turkey and Russia is ongoing since they signed a memorandum to jointly monitor the Nagorno-Karabakh truce.

He condemned Armenian forces for burning down houses and forests while withdrawing from occupied Azerbaijani territories.

'CYPRUS A NATİONAL CAUSE FOR TURKEY'

Akar said all efforts must be made to ensure the safety of the TRNC so that it can develop and prosper.

"Our position on this issue is clear; Cyprus is a national cause for Turkey," he asserted.

The minister said he wishes for a permanent solution through peaceful and political means.

In the meantime, he added, the Greeks should give up their irreconcilable attitude and the presence of Turkish people, their sovereignty, and equal rights should be accepted.

On Turkey's exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean, Akar said technical and scientific studies were ongoing and the Turkish Armed Forces would ensure the safety of Turkish ships and protect the interests of the country and its people.