Iran hits record single-day death toll from COVID-19 pandemic
MIDDLE EAST Agencies and A News
Iran's official novel coronavirus fatalities crossed the 33,000 mark on Tuesday, the health ministry said, as the country set new records in both daily deaths and infection cases. The new infections bring officially reported Covid-19 cases in the Middle East's worst-hit country to 581,824.
Iran has again hit a record single-day COVID-19 death toll, reporting 346 new deaths. That brings the country's total virus deaths to 33,299, the highest virus toll in the Mideast.
Iran Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari also said Tuesday that daily new coronavirus cases have also hit a record, with 6,968 reported. That brings Iran's total number of infections to 581,824.
She also said 4,995 COVID-19 patients are in serious condition.
Deaths and infections from the novel coronavirus have been on a rising trajectory in the Islamic republic, which has recorded several new highs since September.