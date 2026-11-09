MEGHAN PULLS OUT OF BRUSSELS SPEECH AFTER FATHERS ARREST

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has pulled out of making a joint speech with the Duke of Sussex in Brussels about online child safety because she is "not strong enough" after her father's arrest.



Harry and Meghan had both been due to deliver the keynote address to the European Parliament on Tuesday.



The duchess will still join Harry at the event, but has decided not to speak after Thomas Markle Sr appeared in a US court on Friday charged with possession of child abuse material.



"She's just not strong enough, emotionally, to be doing any public speaking right now," a source told The Telegraph.



The event will be the first time Meghan will have been seen in public since the allegations surrounding Markle Sr.



He appeared in court in Florida on Friday, charged with possessing child sexual abuse images.



Harry's now-solo speech will take place at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial, an art installation honouring children who have died after being subjected to harm online.



A spokesperson for the duchess has been approached for comment.





