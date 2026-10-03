Hermes shows airy knits and slit skirts in spring/summer 2027 collection

Hermès creative director Nadège Vanhée presented an airy spring/summer collection using gauzy fabrics at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday.

Models wore loose-knit brown and ⁠black tops and dresses revealing ⁠bandeau tops underneath, or mesh dresses embroidered with panels of fine leather strips.

Open latticework was also used on cream leather ⁠bucket handbags, and models mostly wore flat, minimalist leather sandals, with the occasional knee-high leather boot. Midi-length leather dresses and skirts were sliced into thigh-high strips, and trousers too had side zips open for ventilation.

In a bright white show space inside the Garde Republicaine, the sprawling barracks of Paris' mounted gendarmes, guests including actors Sofia Vergara and Emmy ⁠Rossum ⁠fanned themselves on an unusually warm and sunny October day.

The collection had splashes of colour, too, with a billowing parka in bright orange worn over a knit mini dress, and a zipped skirt in what Vanhée called sunflower yellow, paired with a matching high-collared jacket.

Vanhée has been ⁠womenswear creative director since 2014 for Hermes, which caters to the ultra-wealthy and tightly controls access to its products, with years-long waiting lists for its most exclusive handbags. She will present the first haute couture collection for the brand in January.

Hermes is one of ⁠many ‌major ‌luxury brands showing at Paris Fashion Week, ⁠which started on Monday ‌and runs through October 6, with Chanel and Louis Vuitton runway shows still to ⁠come.

The group is grappling with ⁠a slowdown in demand for luxury handbags and ⁠clothes and its shares are down 39% since the start of this year.







