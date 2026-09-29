Celine Dion makes surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week

Canadian pop star Celine Dion made a surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, performing at a L'Oreal Paris runway show beneath the Eiffel Tower.

Dion, 58, performed her 2002 hit I'm Alive at the end of the show, appearing on the catwalk in a black gown and drawing cheers from the crowd.

The appearance comes after Dion returned to regular live performances this month following years away from the stage after being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome.

Dion announced that she had been diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder in 2022, which causes muscle stiffness and spasms and can affect movement and singing.

She returned to the concert stage earlier this month with a performance at the Plenitude Arena in Nanterre, outside Paris, her first full concert in six years.

She is currently in Paris for a 26-show concert series that began Sept. 12. She is scheduled to perform 16 shows through October before returning for another 10 concerts in May 2027.

At Monday's fashion show, Dion was joined by L'Oreal ambassadors including Viola Davis, Simone Ashley, Aja Naomi King and Eva Longoria.

The show, held to mark the opening of Paris Fashion Week, brought together international celebrities and models including Kendall Jenner, Heidi Klum, Andie MacDowell and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu.

Turkish actress Serenay Sarikaya, a L'Oreal Paris beauty ambassador, also walked the runway.

Paris Fashion Week, which features women's spring-summer collections, runs through Oct. 6.





