News Magazine Cristiano Ronaldo marries long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo marries long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo has married his long-time partner Georgina Rodríguez in a civil ceremony in Portugal. The couple, together since meeting in Madrid in 2016, announced the news on Instagram alongside a picture displaying their wedding rings.

Cristiano Ronaldo has married his long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez at a civil ceremony in Portugal.



The couple, who have been together since 2016 after meeting in Madrid, posted a picture on Instagram showing off their rings.



Ronaldo, 41, tied the knot just four days before his club Al Nassr start their 2026-27 Saudi Pro League campaign.



The couple were married in Cascais, a coastal resort town west of the Portuguese capital Lisbon, with the ceremony attended by their five children.



Ronaldo has scored nearly 1,000 goals in a career playing for Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al Nassr and Portugal.



He recently played in his sixth World Cup, sharing the record with Argentina's Lionel Messi for most appearances in the men's finals.









