US TV STAR SAVANNAH GUTHRIE PLEADS WITH MOTHERS KIDNAPPERS

US television presenter Savannah Guthrie pleaded with her mother's kidnappers to "do the right thing," while President Donald Trump said Monday he still hopes for a good outcome in a case that has baffled police and gripped the nation.

Guthrie, co-host of the "Today" show on NBC News, issued a video appeal on social media late Sunday hoping to address her mother's abductors directly.

"Whoever has her or knows where she is," Guthrie said, "it's never too late and you're not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing and we are here."

"We still have hope and we still believe," she said.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was taken from her Arizona home on February 1. A doorbell camera captured chilling images of a masked assailant but then the trail went cold.

On Sunday, more than two weeks after the abduction, investigators told US media they had found a glove about two miles (three km) from the house that could have been worn by the person seen in the doorbell camera. A DNA test was being conducted.

Trump, spending the long Presidents Day holiday weekend at his golf club in Florida, posted on Truth Social that he was watching news coverage of the case.

Praising those "working so hard, with such expertise and knowledge," the 79-year-old wrote: "Hopefully there will be a positive result!"







