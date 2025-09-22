News Magazine Angelina Jolie: I do not, at this time, recognise my country

Speaking at the San Sebastian Film Festival on Sunday, Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie commented on the state of the United States, stating, "I love my country, but I don't recognise it." While discussing freedom of expression, she added that we are living through "very heavy times."

During a press conference at the San Sebastian Film Festival on Sunday, Los-Angeles-born Jolie, 50, spoke about freedom of expression in the US.



It comes in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination, and the subsequent criticism and claims of government censorship that followed when Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show was suspended for comments about reactions to his death.



"I love my country but I don't, at this time, recognise my country," Jolie said.



"I've always lived internationally. My family's international, my friends, my life, my world view is equal, united, international.



"So anything anywhere that divides or, of course, limits personal expressions and freedoms, and from anyone, I think is very dangerous.



"And I think these are such serious times that we have to be careful not to say things casually.



"So I'll be careful during a press conference, but to say that, of course, like all of you and everyone watching, these are very, very heavy times. We're all living it together."



Conservative activist Kirk was an ally of US President Donald Trump, who has blamed the "radical left" for his death and threatened to go after liberal organisations and donors or others whom he feels are maligning or celebrating the killing, and TV networks who only give him bad press.



The decision by US network ABC to pull Jimmy Kimmel Live! from its schedules has led to widespread criticism from the likes of Hollywood stars Ben Stiller and Jamie Lee Curtis.



Jolie was at the conference on Sunday to speak about new film Couture, which follows three women, including her character Maxine, who arrives in Paris to helm a video for a fashion event and receives a serious medical diagnosis.











