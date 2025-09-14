Meryl Streep lookalike crowned in Berlin contest

Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep now officially has a doppelgänger in Berlin.



Seven people took part in a lookalike competition Saturday evening at the Filmtheater Friedrichshain cinema and beer garden.



The winner, Ina, was chosen by audience applause after the contestants presented themselves to guests on a mini catwalk.



After the contest, the cinema screened the the ABBA-themed musical "Mamma Mia!," in which Streep plays a single mother who runs a hotel on a Greek island with her daughter.



Streep, 76, is one of Hollywood's most celebrated and versatile actresses, known for roles ranging from fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly in "The Devil Wears Prada" to British prime minister Margaret Thatcher in "The Iron Lady."



Lookalike contests are surging in popularity, propelled by a Timothée Chalamet competition held in New York in October at which the actor and heartthrob himself showed up.







