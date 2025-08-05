US judge denies bail for Sean Combs ahead of October sentencing

US rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs will remain in jail until his sentencing in early October after a New York judge denied a bail request, US media reported on Monday.



Combs' lawyers had sought his release from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn last week, arguing he posed no flight risk or danger to the public. They offered a $50 million bail package that would allow him to await sentencing under house arrest. A similar motion had previously been rejected.



The 55-year-old was found partially guilty in early July in a high-profile trial after being arrested last September on multiple sexual offence charges. A jury convicted him only on charges related to prostitution, acquitting him on the more serious counts.





Combs now faces up to 20 years in prison, with sentencing scheduled for October 3. A full conviction could have led to a life sentence.



Prosecutors accused Combs of abusing, coercing and threatening multiple women over several years to fulfil his sexual demands. During the trial several witnesses testified about enduring years of sexual and physical abuse.



