Rihanna debuts baby bump on star-studded Met Gala blue carpet

Pop icon Rihanna showed off her baby bump after her third pregnancy was announced on a star-studded Met Gala blue carpet.



The singer and make-up mogul, who revealed her second pregnancy during the 2023 Super Bowl half-time show, was seen rushing into a New York hotel hours before the gala, while her partner ASAP Rocky made his entrance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.



The couple, who already share two children, added another headline moment when Rocky, also a 2025 Met Gala co-chair, arrived holding a diamond-studded umbrella and wearing a custom look by AWGE, his own creative agency.



"It feels amazing, you know. It's time that we show the people what we was cooking up," he said.



"And I'm glad everybody's happy for us 'cause we definitely happy."



Rihanna, a Met Gala regular who arrived later, opted for a Marc Jacobs dress which highlighted her growing baby bump with a boned corseted bodice and cropped suit jacket.



The ensemble was completed with an oversized hat and maroon polka-dotted necktie.



The Met Gala, known as fashion's biggest night, is held on the first Monday in May and celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute's spring exhibition at the New York museum.



This year's theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, casts an eye back over 300 years of Black fashion, the concept of black dandyism and its lasting impact on contemporary style.



One of the most anticipated arrivals of the night was US actress Zendaya, who arrived on the green carpet in an impeccably tailored custom Louis Vuitton suit and matching hat.



Turning to Chanel, singer Dua Lipa wowed crowds in a glitzy custom open-back chiffon dress adorned with a long bow as she arrived on the navy carpet alongside fiance Callum Turner.



Jodie Turner-Smith's showstopping Burberry ensemble was elevated by a bold, statement-making hat that completed the look.



Among the other UK stars in attendance were model Suki Waterhouse, musician FKA Twigs and Bafta-winning actress Aimee Lou Wood, who wore a look by London designer Priya Ahluwalia.



Singer Charli XCX dressed black from head to toe, channelling a gothic look by Ann Demeulemeester, designed by Stefano Gallici on the Met Gala steps.



"With tailoring being such a key element of this year's theme and a core part of dandyism itself, I felt like they would be prepared to make something tailored to me but also something that referenced elements of dandyism," the singer told Vogue ahead of the event.



In her first Met Gala appearance in 22 years, Motown legend Diana Ross stepped out in an elaborate outfit complete with an 18-foot train embroidered with the names of her children and grandchildren.



The outfit was a collaboration between her son Evan Ross and Nigerian designer Ugo Mozie, aimed at celebrating her family legacy.



Dramatic trains were also debuted by Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, who wore a bedazzled Givenchy bodice and singer Stevie Wonder, who made his Met Gala debut at 74 years old.



"The reality is God has celebrated what we have done since the beginning of time. We created style, whether it be in music, dance or the most important thing: love," he told Vogue's live stream of the event.



"Black men all over the world, Africa, everywhere, pull yourselves (together) and bring the world together, because that's what's needed most of all in life today: love, not confusion, not hate."



Substance actress Demi Moore arrived in an off-the-shoulder gown by Thom Browne with a sculptural headpiece.



Each year, Vogue editor Anna Wintour handpicks a group of celebrities to serve as co-chairs and help launch the museum's exhibition.



Alongside Rocky, Wintour chose seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, singer and producer Pharrell Williams and Oscar-nominated performer Colman Domingo.



NBA star LeBron James has been named an honorary 2025 co-chair.



Other familiar faces included tennis icon Serena Williams, actress Anne Hathaway, Espresso singer Sabrina Carpenter, former presenter James Corden and Saltburn star Barry Keoghan.



Fleabag star Andrew Scott stood out in a vibrant ensemble featuring a mint-green trouser suit, a bold red waistcoat, and a mustard-yellow shirt.



British actor Damson Idris surprised fans when he arrived wearing a racing suit with a Swarovski-studded red, black and white striped helmet.



The outfit is believed to be a nod to his role in the upcoming racing film F1 alongside Brad Pitt.



Megan Thee Stallion turned heads in a custom Michael Kors gown paired with a sweeping fur coat.



She later revealed to the media that her striking diamond-studded ponytail-bun hairstyle paid homage to US entertainer and civil rights icon Josephine Baker, known for wearing her hair in a similar style.



Suits dominated the scene in line with the theme as rapper Doechii turned heads in a custom Louis Vuitton creation, while Madonna marked her Met Gala return in an ivory-silk Tom Ford ensemble.



Meanwhile, rapper Cardi B posed for photos alongside Halle Berry in a custom green Burberry suit by Daniel Lee



Model Gigi Hadid celebrated her 30th birthday at the Gala in shimmering Miu Miu, a her look a tribute to US fashion designer Zelda Wynn Valdes, who created the original Playboy bunny suit.



"I like to think it's the sort of thing she might have designed for me," she told media on her way into the event.



Arriving fashionably, the Kardashian-Jenner clan made their entrance in all-black.



Kendall Jenner stepped out in a two-piece ensemble by British designer Torisheju Dumi, while Kim Kardashian wore an all-leather creation by Chrome Hearts.



Kylie Jenner arrived with Ferragamo designer Maximilian Davis wearing a herringbone halter-neck dress with a sheer bodice and a tweed skirt with a high slit.



