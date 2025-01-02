Legendary Turkish arabesque singer Ferdi Tayfur dies at age of 79

Renowned Turkish arabesque singer Ferdi Tayfur has died at the age of 79 in a hospital in Antalya, where he was undergoing treatment.

Tayfur, who had a prolific music career spanning decades, was initially hospitalized on December 15th after falling ill at his home in Marmaris. He was first taken to a private hospital in Marmaris and then transferred to another private healthcare facility in Muğla.

The 79-year-old artist was admitted to the intensive care unit of the general surgery department. It was reported that he had previously undergone surgery to insert a stent in a brain vessel at a hospital in Antalya and had been discharged four days prior.

Tayfur had also received a kidney transplant from his son in Antalya in 2020 and had been undergoing dialysis treatment for some time. He was transferred from Muğla to Antalya on the evening of December 16th and admitted to Medical Park Antalya Hospital, where he underwent surgery.





