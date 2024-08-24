News Magazine Justin and Hailey Bieber welcome a baby boy, Jack Blues

Justin and Hailey Bieber welcome a baby boy, Jack Blues

The Biebers shared the news of their newborn, Jack Blues Bieber, through an Instagram post in the wee hours of Saturday.

Among the famous faces celebrating the news was US reality star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner Kardashian and singer Katy Perry.



"I can't handle this little foot," Jenner wrote, adding: "JACK BLUES."



Perry said: "Your blessing has arrived."



Hailey is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and niece of actors Alec, William and Daniel Baldwin, while Justin was discovered as a singer online aged 13 and went on to become a pop sensation with his hits including Baby, Love Me and Yummy.



The couple, who tied the knot in a secret ceremony in New York in 2018, announced the pregnancy with video and images from a photoshoot of Hailey debuting her bump in a white lace dress during an apparent vow renewal held in a field.











