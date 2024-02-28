Russian FM Sergey Lavrov to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum - spokeswoman

Russia on Wednesday said Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will undertake a two-day visit to Türkiye to attend this week's Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

"Lavrov will visit Türkiye on March 1-2 to attend the Antalya Diplomatic Forum upon the invitation of the Turkish foreign minister [Hakan Fidan]. Lavrov is also planned to meet his Turkish counterpart," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a press briefing in Moscow.

Zakharova said both diplomats will discuss international issues, including the situation in Ukraine, Palestine and the South Caucasus, as well as Syria and Libya.

She said cooperation between Türkiye and Russia in the fields of energy, security, banking and tourism will also be on the agenda.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum will take place in the southern coastal city on March 1-3.