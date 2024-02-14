US actress apologizes for Islamophobic comment amid social media backlash

American actress Selma Blair has issued an apology after being criticized for making an Islamophobic comment on social media regarding Israel's war on the Gaza Strip.

"I mistakenly and inadvertently conflated Muslims with Radical Islamists and fundamentalists, a regrettable error in my words that resulted in unintended harm to countless individuals, for which I deeply regret," Blair said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

The actress, known for her roles in Legally Blonde as Vivian Kensington and as Liz Sherman in Hellboy, ignited the controversy when she commented on a social media post by Abraham Hamra, an advocate for immigration reform.

Hamra had called out US Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush for voting against a measure aimed at preventing individuals involved in a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 from immigrating to the US.

Blair expressed remorse for offending the Muslim community, stating, "I apologize to those I offended with my words. I apologize to my friends. And I apologize to anyone I hurt."

She promptly removed the comment after realizing her mistake and emphasized the importance of combating hate and misinformation.

"In this instance, I erred in my writing and I fully acknowledge how I contributed to the understandable upset within the Muslim community," she added.

Recognizing the harm caused, Blair reiterated her commitment to tolerance and peace, affirming, "I am dedicated to tolerance and peace for all who seek it - not hate."

The actress, renowned for her role in Cruel Intentions, faced swift backlash on social media following her response to an Instagram video shared by Hamra in early February.

Furthermore, Blair made a comment that has since been removed, saying: "Thank you so much. Deport all these terrorist-supporting goons. Islam has destroyed Muslim countries, and then they come here and corrupt minds. They know they are deceivers. Twisted justifications. May they face justice."