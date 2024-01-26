Fans outraged by AI-generated explicit photos of Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's fans voiced their disapproval of the fake explicit images and responded by inundating social media platform X with videos of the "Midnights" singer-songwriter from concerts and interviews instead. In response, X appeared to suspend at least one account associated with the distribution of the inappropriate images.



Numerous users accompanied their shared videos of the pop star singing with the simple yet powerful message, "PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT."



In the midst of the AI-generated outrage, Swift is concurrently grappling with a stalker at her New York City residence. David Crowe has been apprehended three times in the past week outside her Tribeca neighborhood home, facing charges of stalking in the fourth degree, along with harassment in the first and second degree. According to an assistant district attorney for Manhattan, the individual has been "asked to leave [Swift's home] over 10 times," highlighting the severity of the situation.



Crowe was observed at Swift's residence "approximately 30 times" between Nov. 25, 2023, and Jan. 22, 2024.



Following his arraignment on Jan. 24, Crowe was granted supervised release, as per the request of the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. However, he was spotted outside Swift's home shortly after leaving court.



The NYPD stated, "Officers responded to a 911 call for a disorderly male in the vicinity of Franklin Street and Hudson Street, which is in the First precinct. On arrival, a male left the location and walked into the First Precinct, where he was subsequently taken into custody without further incident. He was charged with four counts of criminal contempt."



Crowe remains in custody.













