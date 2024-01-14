US defense chief in ‘good condition’ in hospital: Pentagon

US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III, who has faced criticisms for a secretive hospital stay, remains hospitalized and is in a "good condition," the Pentagon said on Saturday.

"Secretary Austin remains hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and is in good condition," the Defense Department said in a statement.

"He's in contact with his senior staff and has full access to required secure communications capabilities and continues to monitor DOD's day-to-day operations worldwide," the statement said.

"We do not have a specific date for Secretary Austin's release from the hospital at this time but will continue to provide daily updates until then," it added.

The defense secretary was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 1 "for complications following a recent elective medical procedure," the spokesperson Gen. Pat Ryder had previously said.

Austin, 70, is a retired four-star army general, who has been serving as the 28th defense chief since Jan. 22, 2021.