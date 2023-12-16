Friends actor Matthew Perry died from 'acute effects of ketamine' - medical examiner

Actor Matthew Perry died from the " acute effects of ketamine ," a sedative sometimes used to treat depression, with drowning and heart disease found to be contributing factors, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office reported on Friday.



Perry, 54, best known for his role as Chandler Bing of the 1990s hit television sitcom "Friends," was found lifeless in the jacuzzi of his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28.



A post-mortem examination concluded Perry died from the "acute effects of ketamine" while contributing factors included "drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine" – which is used to treat opioid use disorder.



"The manner of death is accident," the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner confirmed.



Senior deputy medical examiner Raffi Djabourian's summary said: "At the high levels of ketamine found in his post-mortem blood specimens, the main lethal effects would be from both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression.



"Drowning contributes due to the likelihood of submersion into the pool as he lapsed into unconsciousness; coronary artery disease contributes due to exacerbation of ketamine induced myocardial effects on the hearts."



During his life, Perry was open about his battle with substance abuse and addiction – and also set up a sober living facility for men with similar issues.



Following his death, a foundation was set up in his name to help those struggling with addiction.



Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green in the sitcom, was among those urging support of the foundation which was set up to "honour his legacy."



Perry's cause of death comes days after Aniston revealed she had been messaging him on the morning of his passing, describing him as "happy and healthy.



"I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one," she told Variety.









