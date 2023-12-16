News Magazine French actor Depardieu faces being stripped of Legion of Honour medal

Gérard Depardieu, a 74-year-old French actor known for his roles in films such as "Cyrano de Bergerac," is facing potential consequences regarding his Legion of Honour medal, the most prestigious award in France. According to Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak's statements on France 5, disciplinary proceedings have been launched against Depardieu. In light of this, the order council will convene to determine if he should be stripped of the honour which he received in 1996.

On Friday, the minister of culture described the actor's comments in the television report about his trip to North Korea in 2018, which was broadcast at the beginning of December, as "disgusting."



In the film, he repeatedly makes misogynistic and questionable comments. In a scene showing him at a stud farm, he said that women like to ride because their clitoris rubs against the saddle. They are big sluts, he continued.



As the media reported on Saturday with reference to Depardieu's lawyers, the actor will make his medal available to the minister of culture.



In the press release, the lawyers wondered whether the minister was not dealing an additional blow to a "dying" presumption of innocence with her initiative.



Depardieu has already been under investigation for allegations of rape since 2020. Since mid-September, another lawsuit against him for sexual abuse is said to be ongoing. The incident is said to have taken place in 2007.



