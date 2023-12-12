MARKLES UPCOMING BOOK: AN IN-DEPTH INSIGHT INTO ROYAL RACIST ROW

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning to delve deeper into the controversy surrounding the alleged racist incident within the royal family in her forthcoming memoir, as suggested by a royal expert.

Earlier this month, the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie's revealing biography, "Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival," identified King Charles and Kate Middleton as the royals allegedly involved in questioning Archie's skin color.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield speculates that Markle may be strategizing to clarify her perspective in an upcoming written project amid rumors of her working on a memoir. Schofield suggested, "There are serious fan theories that this is a strategy so that Meghan is able to elaborate in her published book without the backlash of the big reveal, without the palace coming after her. She can say the information's already out, 'I just wanted to get my side of the story out there.'"

Following the release of Prince Harry's tell-all "Spare" in January, there are reports that the Duchess of Sussex is considering a similar project. Schofield notes that Scobie's book has potentially paved the way for Markle to openly address the ongoing race row within the royal family.

Despite the swift removal of Scobie's book from shelves in the Netherlands and the royals' lack of response to the allegations, Schofield suggests that Markle may use the existing information as a basis for her own narrative.

Amidst calls for the Sussexes to break their "deafening silence," Markle, along with Prince Harry, signed a lucrative four-book deal with Penguin Random House in 2021. If the rumors about her memoir are true, it would not be Markle's first written project, as she previously authored the children's book "The Bench" last year. Meanwhile, Prince Harry's "Spare" achieved record-breaking sales since its release on January 10.