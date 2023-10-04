Actress Julia Ormond Files Sexual Battery Lawsuit Against Harvey Weinstein

In a lawsuit filed on Wednesday, actress Julia Ormond, known for her role in "Legends of the Fall," has alleged that disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 1995 following a business dinner. According to the lawsuit obtained by Page Six, Ormond, who is now 58, claims that Weinstein, aged 71, coerced her into discussing a project at her apartment, which was provided to her as part of a first-look deal with Miramax.

In the lawsuit, Ormond alleges that Weinstein arrived at her apartment, where he allegedly "stripped naked and forced her to perform oral sex on him." Following the incident, Ormond asserts that she informed her agents, Kevin Huvane and Bryan Lourd, about what had transpired. However, she claims that they advised her against speaking out and failed to protect her subsequently.

Ormond is also suing Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for negligence and breach of fiduciary duty. Additionally, she is pursuing legal action against Miramax and the Walt Disney Company for negligent supervision and retention. While Huvane and Lourd, co-chairmen of CAA, are not named as defendants in the lawsuit, they are mentioned throughout the document as her representatives during that period.

Ormond alleges that she faced retaliation for trying to hold Weinstein accountable for his actions and for rejecting his advances. She asserts that after notifying her agents at CAA about the alleged assault, Miramax terminated its contract with her. Moreover, she claims in the lawsuit that she was transferred to a less experienced agent at CAA, leading her to eventually leave the agency.

The lawsuit contends that "the men at CAA who represented Ormond knew about Weinstein. So too did Weinstein's employers at Miramax and Disney. Brazenly, none of these prominent companies warned Ormond that Weinstein had a history of assaulting women because he was too important, too powerful, and made them too much money."

Ormond released a statement following the lawsuit, expressing her desire for accountability and systemic change in the industry. She stated, "I seek a level of personal closure by holding them accountable to acknowledge their part and the depth of its harms and hope that all of our increased understanding will lead to further protections for all of us at work."

Weinstein's attorney, Imran H. Ansari, issued a statement vehemently denying the allegations made by Julia Ormond and expressing confidence that the evidence would not support her claims. Ansari noted that this complaint was another example of allegations against Weinstein being raised decades after the alleged incidents.

In a phone interview with Variety, Ormond explained her decision to come forward, citing the need for systemic change and accountability for enablers. She emphasized the importance of addressing such issues in the industry.

As of now, CAA, Disney, and Miramax have not provided immediate responses to requests for comment from Page Six.

Harvey Weinstein, who has faced accusations from over 100 women of sexual abuse, is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence for rape and sexual abuse. In February 2023, he received an additional 16-year prison sentence for convictions related to forcible rape and sexual penetration of an Italian model in 2013. Weinstein continues to maintain his innocence and is pursuing appeals of his convictions.