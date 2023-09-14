Spears finds new love with former criminal housekeeper

According to an insider, the renowned pop icon, aged 41, has entered into a romantic relationship with her former housekeeper, Paul Richard Soliz, aged 37, amidst her ongoing divorce from Sam Asghari.

However, another source vehemently denies any claims of infidelity, insisting that Spears remained faithful to her estranged husband, aged 29. This second insider dismisses all rumors suggesting that the "Toxic" singer is involved with her ex-employee as unequivocally "false."

A separate source, speaking to the Daily Mail on Thursday, clarified that Spears and Soliz's connection only began after her separation from Asghari. According to this insider, the Grammy-winning artist and her former staff member briefly engaged in a romantic fling, but they have since ended it and are no longer in contact.

However, one of our sources speculates that the reason for the apparent absence of recent sightings of Spears and Soliz together could be attributed to her trip to Mexico, where she may have traveled alone due to Soliz's potential legal restrictions preventing international travel.

In August, Page Six first reported that the "Oops! ... I Did It Again" singer had grown close to her former housekeeper, who, as previously disclosed by a source, had been employed for approximately a year to perform tasks such as cleaning, maintenance, and household chores at Spears' California residence.

However, it was later revealed that Soliz had been dismissed from his position, presumably due to his criminal history coming to light. A search conducted by Page Six under Soliz's name uncovered a history of multiple misdemeanors and a felony charge. His record included a 2014 conviction for disturbing the peace and a dismissed child endangerment charge, a 2016 conviction for driving without a license, and a 2022 felony conviction for possession of a firearm.

During late August, Spears and Soliz were spotted together on several outings, including a visit to Starbucks. Notably, while the "Circus" singer was vacationing in Cabo, Soliz was required to attend court due to an alleged probation violation. Outside the courthouse, Soliz spoke to Us Weekly, praising Spears as a "phenomenal woman" and a "very, very positive" person but refrained from commenting on the status of their relationship.