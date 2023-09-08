Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis praised Danny Masterson as a 'positive influence' in pre-sentencing letters

Before Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday, his friends, including his "That '70s Show" co-stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, wrote letters of support for him.

In a letter obtained by The Post, Kutcher expressed his view, saying, "As a friend, Danny has been nothing but a positive influence on me," describing Masterson as an exceptionally honest and thoughtful individual. Kutcher went on to mention that they had raised their children together and praised Masterson as a positive role model who had managed to steer clear of Hollywood's decadent drug and alcohol scene. According to Kutcher, Masterson consistently emphasized the importance of avoiding individuals involved with drugs.

These letters were written in full awareness of the impending sentencing, which was expected to result in a prison term of 15 to 30 years for Masterson, who had been accused of drugging his victims' drinks.

"While I am aware of the guilty verdict on two counts of rape by force, and the victims seek justice, I hope that my testimony about his character is taken into consideration during the sentencing," Kutcher wrote, further asserting that Masterson does not pose a threat to society.

Despite the support expressed in the letter, the judge ultimately imposed the maximum possible sentence for the crimes.

Mila Kunis, Kutcher's wife and fellow cast member, echoed her husband's sentiments, emphasizing Masterson's extraordinary role as a husband and father to his daughter. Kunis praised his stance against drugs and emphasized the positive influence he had on those around him.

In her concluding remarks, Kunis wholeheartedly vouched for Masterson's outstanding character and his significant positive impact on her and those close to him.

Masterson's wife, Bijou Phillips, also wrote a letter in which she expressed the devastating effect of his absence from their family, acknowledging his conviction for serious crimes but emphasizing the exceptional husband and devoted father he had been to her and their daughter.

On Thursday, Masterson was sentenced to two consecutive 15-year prison terms for the 2003 rapes of two women at his Hollywood-area home. Both victims testified that he had given them drugged drinks and then sexually assaulted them once they were unconscious.