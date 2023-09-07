Kanye West banned by boat company over inappropriate behavior

The world-famous singer Kanye West, who lowered his pants while boarding a boat with his wife a few days ago, has been banned. The boat company stated that they will not serve Kanye West and his wife anymore due to their inappropriate behavior.

Kanye West, a globally renowned singer, recently boarded a boat with his wife and friends, lowered his pants , and behaved without paying attention to anyone around him.

Following the footage that caused a reaction, the boat company responded by saying that they completely distance themselves from such actions and that Mr. West and his wife will no longer be admitted to our company's boats."