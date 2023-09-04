Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell dead at 56

Former Smash Mouth frontman at 56.



The "All Star" singer's family and friends gathered around him over the weekend while he spent the final days of his battle with liver failure in home hospice. reported Monday morning Harwell had died.



"Steve lived a 100 percent full-throttle life," band manager told . "Burning brightly across the universe before burning out."



Hayes noted Harwell left Smash Mouth in 2021, but the band continues to tour. TMZ reported Sunday night that the 56-year-old singer, who battled alcohol abuse,



Harwell's health issues over the years reportedly included a neurological disorder and complications from cardiomyopathy that seemingly caused him to be prior to a 2017 performance in .



Hayes reportedly said the raspy-voiced rocker "passed peacefully and comfortably."



The band's management hasn't returned a request for comment.



