Meghan Markle taking a 'huge risk distancing herself' from Prince Harry in career rebrand

The Duke of Sussex, who stepped down from senior royal responsibilities in 2020, was spotted leaving a gym in Santa Barbara, California, amid claims his wife is working on a rebrand.

Kinsey Schofield from the "To Di for Daily" podcast shared insights with Fox News Digital, stating, "The announcement from WME that they were exclusively signing Meghan Markle signaled a clear professional separation.

Later, the release of the 'Heart of Invictus' trailer showed Prince Harry as an executive producer, without Meghan. I believe there are advisers who have recommended to Meghan that distancing herself from Prince Harry and the royal drama is a better professional move.

However, it's important to remember that Meghan was a working actor before Harry; she wasn't a household name. Our affection for Meghan grew through our love for Prince Harry, who we have adored since his childhood."