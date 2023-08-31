 Contact Us
News Magazine Meghan Markle taking a 'huge risk distancing herself' from Prince Harry in career rebrand

Meghan Markle, Star of 'Suits,' signs with WME in April, while Prince Harry pursues charitable endeavors beyond the Royal Family.

Published August 31,2023
The Duke of Sussex, who stepped down from senior royal responsibilities in 2020, was spotted leaving a gym in Santa Barbara, California, amid claims his wife is working on a rebrand.

Kinsey Schofield from the "To Di for Daily" podcast shared insights with Fox News Digital, stating, "The announcement from WME that they were exclusively signing Meghan Markle signaled a clear professional separation.

Later, the release of the 'Heart of Invictus' trailer showed Prince Harry as an executive producer, without Meghan. I believe there are advisers who have recommended to Meghan that distancing herself from Prince Harry and the royal drama is a better professional move.

However, it's important to remember that Meghan was a working actor before Harry; she wasn't a household name. Our affection for Meghan grew through our love for Prince Harry, who we have adored since his childhood."