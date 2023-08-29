Eminem sends letter telling Ramaswamy to stop using song in campaign

Eminem on Monday sent presidential hopeful a cease-and-desist letter to get him to stop using the rapper's Oscar-winning song "Lose Yourself" on the campaign trail.



The 34-year-old biotech entrepreneur-turned-candidate at the Iowa State Fair two weeks earlier and had it playing in the background as he greeted supporters.



The theme song from Eminem's semi-biographical 2002 movie "8 Mile," "Lose Yourself" won Best Original Song at the Academy Awards, the first rap tune to do so. It also snared two , for Best Male Rap Solo Performance and Best .



Autobiographical elements from Eminem's life are woven throughout the song, focusing on the obstacles he overcame as he reached stardom.



Ramaswamy's viral moment as he wrapped up his appearance prompted Eminem to send the letter via his music licenser BMI, " of Eminem's musical compositions," Variety reported on Monday.



"BMI will consider any performance of the Eminem Works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach of the Agreement for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies with respect thereto," the document stated.



Ramaswamy has been into rap for decades and performed under the handle Da Vek while a student at .



