Sam Asghari files for divorce from Britney Spears

Britney Spears, who remains in the spotlight with her social media posts, is experiencing troubles in her marriage.

Former American pop star Britney Spears allegedly cheated on her husband Sam Asghari, whom she married in the year 2022.

HUSBAND WANTS A DIVORCE

Amid rumors of Britney Spears' infidelity, Asghari filed for divorce just one year after their marriage.

The famous couple has not commented on the allegations of betrayal.

The singer has hired renowned divorce attorney Laura Wasser, who has represented Kim Kardashian and Kevin Costner.