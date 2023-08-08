Hollywood star Ben Affleck who is self-professed lover of Istanbul enjoys a leisurely dinner on Bosphorus

World-famous Hollywood actor Ben Affleck has chosen Türkiye as the destination for his latest vacation. Affleck, who recently arrived in Istanbul with his three children, will be staying in the city until August 10th.



A self-professed lover of Istanbul, Affleck enjoyed a leisurely dinner on the Bosphorus the previous evening. The star dined alone at a waterfront restaurant, where he spent hours gazing out at the strait as the sun set.



Affleck has been spotted visiting several other tourist attractions in Istanbul since his arrival, including the Hagia Sophia, the Grand Bazaar, and the Topkapi Palace. He has also been seen taking his children to the beach and enjoying boat rides on the Bosphorus.



The actor has not commented publicly on his reasons for choosing Istanbul for his vacation, but it is likely that he was drawn to the city's rich history and culture. Istanbul is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is home to some of the most iconic landmarks in the world. It is also a vibrant and cosmopolitan city with a diverse population.







