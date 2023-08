Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich's $1.2 billion yacht, which is 163.5 meters long and 23 meters wide, was spotted off the coast of Marmaris the day before yesterday.

People who saw the magnificent yacht from kilometers away raced to take photos of it.

Roman Abramovich, on the other hand, went to a hotel in Bodrum earlier.

It has been learned that the famous businessman, who stayed in his room all day, wants to buy a hotel in Bodrum.