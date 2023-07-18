Russia says has advanced 1.5 km in northeast Ukraine

The Russian military said Tuesday it had advanced on a limited section of the front in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, near the city of Kupyansk, after "successful offensive operations."

"On the Kupyansk front, units from the Western group of troops continue successful offensive operations," the defence ministry said in a statement, adding that: "The total advance was up to two kilometres along the front and up to one and a half kilometres in depth".

The ministry did not say over what period the gains were made.









