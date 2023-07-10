Alleged victim testifies in UK court, describing Oscar-winning American actor Kevin Spacey as a sexual "predator"

An alleged sex assault victim said Kevin Spacey is a "predator" who performed oral sex on him as he slept in the Oscar-winning U.S. actor's London flat, a London court heard on Monday.

Spacey is on trial at Southwark Crown Court accused of a dozen allegations of historic sex offences committed against four men, then aged in their 20s and 30s, which are said to have taken place between 2001 and 2013.

The 63-year-old has denied all the charges and his lawyer Patrick Gibbs said at the start of the trial that the jury were going to hear some "damned lies".

His trial on Monday heard the evidence of a fourth complainant, who described Spacey as a sexual "predator" in a recorded police interview played to jurors.

The man, who cannot be identified, alleges that Spacey sexually assaulted him and then performed oral sex upon him while he was passed out in Spacey's apartment in the late 2000s.

He told police how he had written to Spacey to ask for advice on his own fledgling acting career when he was in his 20s.

The alleged victim said he received a call from Spacey while drinking in a pub and initially thought it was a prank by one of his friends.

Spacey asked him if he wanted to "meet up for a beer and I said 'yeah, of course'," the man told officers. He added that he was "star-struck by the idea of meeting essentially an idol".

The fact that Spacey was willing to meet him immediately made him feel "weirdly special", the man said.

"I wasn't even thinking that this was sexual (or) anything more than a professional relationship because I was just so star-struck by it all," he added.

He said they met in central London before going to Spacey's flat, where the pair drank a beer, ate leftover pizza and smoked some cannabis.

'PREDATOR'

The alleged victim said he thanked Spacey for his help and the actor "opened up his arms and he went 'come here' and I didn't, I thought it was a bit weird".

He continued that he "didn't know him well enough to be hugging him", but Spacey then "was just rubbing his face into my crotch basically and I thought this is incredibly weird".

The man told the police that he then fell asleep, which he said was unusual though he added that he did not want to "wildly insinuate something untoward was going on because I don't know".

When he woke up a few hours later, Spacey "was just performing oral sex on me ... I woke up to it happening", the complainant said.

He added that he told Spacey to stop, after which the actor told him to leave and not tell anyone what had happened.

Later in his interview, the man said he had been told that Spacey liked "young, straight guys", but was then unconcerned as he "didn't know at that point that he (Spacey) was a predator".