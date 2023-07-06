BRITNEY SPEARS ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTED BY NBA STAR VICTOR WEMBANYAMAS SECURITY, FILES POLICE REPORT

According to TMZ, on Wednesday night, Britney Spears was reportedly assaulted by a member of a San Antonio Spurs player's security team. The incident took place at around 8:30 p.m. ET inside Catch, a popular celebrity hotspot located in the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas.

An insider revealed that Spears, a 41-year-old pop star, approached Victor Wembanyama, a 19-year-old French basketball player recently signed by the Spurs during the 2023 NBA Draft. Spears, who was said to be a fan of Wembanyama, approached him to request a photo together.

Wembanyama, who had been seen signing autographs for other fans earlier that night, allegedly received a tap on his back and right shoulder from Spears. In response, the security team member accompanying Wembanyama reportedly backhanded Spears, causing her to fall to the ground and her glasses to be knocked off.

Spears returned to her table where she regained her composure, while the security team member later apologized for the incident. TMZ reports that he explained to the music superstar that being swarmed by fans can be overwhelming, to which she reportedly accepted his apology.