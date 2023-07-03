Robert De Niro mourns the tragic loss of his 'beloved grandson' Leandro

Robert De Niro is mourning his grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez.

In a statement to Page Six through his representative on Monday, the actor shared his profound grief over the passing of his grandson Leo. He expressed gratitude for the condolences received and kindly requested privacy for his family during this time of mourning.

Robert's daughter, Drena De Niro, revealed the heartbreaking news of her son's death on Sunday.

In a poignant Instagram tribute accompanied by a throwback photo, the actress and filmmaker expressed her immeasurable love for her "beautiful sweet angel." She described Leandro as the source of her joy, the beating of her heart, and the embodiment of everything pure and real in her life.

Expressing the unimaginable pain of losing her son, Drena confessed that she doesn't know how to navigate life without him.

However, she vowed to carry on and spread the love and light that he brought into her life. She expressed deep regret that love alone couldn't save him, offering her apologies to her beloved son.

Drena concluded by wishing Leandro eternal peace and paradise in his rest.