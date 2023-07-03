Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Spend Time Together in the Hamptons

Leonardo DiCaprio and model Gigi Hadid spotted together at a Hamptons gathering.

The duo, who initially sparked dating speculations during New York City's Fashion Week in September 2022, were seen attending tech guru David Rosenberg's annual event in Bridgehampton. This year's bash was co-hosted by DiCaprio's friend, hospitality mogul Richie Akiva.

According to a source, Hadid was seen at the party earlier in the day, joining the celebrations for her friend Leah McCarthy's birthday. DiCaprio arrived later, around 12:30 a.m., and spent time with Hadid and their friends until 2 a.m.

Eyewitnesses claim that although there were no public displays of affection, their interactions and conversations suggested a deep connection.

"It seemed like Leo and Gigi were really engaged in conversation," one witness shared. "Gigi appeared thrilled, and everyone present speculated that they might be a couple."

The source added that the duo had a palpable chemistry and a certain "vibe" between them.

In recent times, Hadid and DiCaprio have been frequently seen in each other's company, keeping the rumor mill abuzz.