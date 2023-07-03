HOLLYWOOD STAR ROBERT DE NIROS GRANDSON, LEANDRO DE NIRO RODRIGUEZ, PASSES AWAY AT AGE OF 19

News Magazine Hollywood star Robert De Niro's grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, passes away at age of 19

Drena De Niro, the eldest daughter of acclaimed actor Robert De Niro, has revealed the devastating news of her son's untimely passing. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Drena announced the tragic death of her 19-year-old son, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez. While sharing the heartbreaking news, she chose not to disclose the specific cause of his passing.

In her emotional statement, she expressed her profound love for her son and the immense pain of losing him. Leandro, who was an actor, appeared alongside his mother in the film "A Star Is Born" in 2018. He also had roles in other movies such as "The Collection" (2005) and "Cabaret Maxime" (2018).



The De Niro family has experienced both joy and sorrow, with the recent birth of Robert De Niro's daughter, Gia Virginia Chen De Niro, in May. Leandro's passing is a devastating loss for the family.







