Madonna exhausts herself trying to compete with younger stars

Concerns have arisen regarding Madonna's health as she reportedly exerted herself excessively during preparations for her "Celebration" tour. The 64-year-old music legend, in an attempt to match the energy of younger performers like Taylor Swift and Pink, allegedly subjected herself to long hours and rigorous rehearsals, resulting in her unexpected collapse and subsequent hospitalization.

Friends and insiders have expressed worry about the toll this rigorous schedule took on Madonna's body, fearing a situation similar to Michael Jackson's.



Despite the health scare, Madonna remains determined to continue with her tour and is receiving medical treatment to recover. Her loved ones hope for her swift return and well-being.









