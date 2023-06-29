MADONNAS FAMILY FACED FEAR OF LOSING HER DURING HER STAY AT ICU

Madonna's family faced fear of losing her during her stay at ICU

According to a report, Madonna's family experienced overwhelming fear and the possibility of losing her after the pop legend was discovered unresponsive in New York City on Saturday.

A close relative of the superstar shared the seriousness of the frightening ordeal that resulted in Madonna spending several days in the ICU.

"In the past few days, we were uncertain about the outcome, and her family was preparing for the worst," revealed the unidentified family member to the Daily Mail.

The intensity of their nerve-wracking concerns led them to keep the terrifying incident under wraps until Wednesday, when Madonna was discharged from the ICU and transferred to a regular ward at an undisclosed hospital in the Big Apple.

"Everyone believed that losing her was a real possibility, and sadly, that's the reality we faced," stated the relative.

Madonna's long-time manager, Guy Oseary, disclosed on Wednesday that the singer had been hospitalized due to a "serious bacterial infection."

While the specific type and cause of the infection have yet to be revealed, Madonna's family suspects it was a result of her grueling practice schedule.

According to her relatives, she had been pushing herself to the limit in preparation for her highly-anticipated "Celebration" tour, rehearsing six days a week. Sources close to the tour's production also noted Madonna's rigorous rehearsals, with 12-hour workdays in the weeks leading up to her illness.

The 84-date tour across North America and Europe, which was set to commence in less than three weeks, has now been postponed.

"This incident was a major wake-up call for her," confided the family insider to the DailyMail. "She hasn't been living as healthy a lifestyle as she should be for her age, and she has been stretching herself too thin over the past few months."

The source continued, "She believes she's still young when, in reality, she's not. She also has this belief that she's invincible."

While acknowledging the tour and her demanding schedule as contributing factors, Madonna is reportedly unhappy with the postponement. Her loved ones, however, have made a pact not to discuss the tour in her presence to alleviate stress.

"Right now, everything, including the tour, is taking a backseat, and no one is allowed to bring up anything work-related around her because she will lose her composure," shared the relative.

"She will prioritize her career and fame over her health until the day she passes away."