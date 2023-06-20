News Magazine Accusations arise of Meghan Markle faking podcast interviews

Following Spotify's recent separation from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a new report suggests that Markle's interviews for her "Archetypes" podcast were not actually conducted by her. According to Podnews, some of the show's interviews were allegedly conducted by members of Markle's staff, and Markle's voice asking the questions was later added through audio clipping.

Prince Harry (R) and Meghan Markle (L), the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the 2020 UN Nelson Mandela Prize award ceremony at the United Nations in New York on July 18, 2022. (AFP File Photo)

Following Spotify's recent separation from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a new report suggests that Markle's interviews for her "Archetypes" podcast were not conducted by her directly.



According to Podnews, some of the show's interviews were conducted by members of Markle's staff, with her voice asking the questions added in post-production. The Post has reached out to representatives of Markle and Archewell Audio for comment.



This revelation comes after Spotify and Archewell announced their mutual decision to part ways. A source previously stated that the couple's media company, Archewell, did not produce enough content to receive the full payout of their $20 million deal.



However, Archewell Productions confirmed that Markle is developing more content for the "Archetypes" audience on another platform.



The speculation about Markle not directly conducting interviews arose when writer Allison Yarrow shared on Instagram that she was included in the series, but her post indicated that she was posing in front of Gimlet Media's sign and expressed gratitude to an "Archetypes" producer for being an excellent interviewer.



It was reported that Yarrow's comments were edited and combined with Markle's in the podcast episode titled "To 'B' or Not To 'B'."



While the podcast features Markle engaging in conversations with A-list celebrities, it also includes expert clips that have been edited and interspersed with Markle's audio, leaving uncertainty about whether she personally spoke to all the experts.



The "Archetypes" podcast premiered in August 2022 and was the sole project produced under the Spotify deal, comprising 12 episodes featuring various guests and experts.























