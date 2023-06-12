 Contact Us
Hollywood actress Megan Fox accused of forcing sons to ‘wear girls clothes’

Megan Fox has responded passionately to a US politician who accused her of forcing her sons to wear girls' clothing. The actor took to Instagram to shut down the claim made by Robby Starbuck, calling him a clout chaser and emphasizing the importance of not using children as leverage or social currency.

Published June 12,2023
Megan Fox responded strongly to Robby Starbuck's accusation that she forced her sons to wear girls' clothes. She called him out on Instagram, stating that she didn't want to give him attention because he was clearly seeking clout.

Alongside a screenshot of Starbuck's tweet, Fox emphasized that exploiting her child's gender identity for political gain was unacceptable. She warned him, "You f—ked with the wrong witch."

Fox, who shares three children with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, took to Instagram to address the claim.



She criticized Starbuck for using her children as leverage and social currency, describing his actions as malevolent and erroneous.

Fox received overwhelming support from fans in the comments section, with many praising her for allowing her children to express themselves and emphasizing the importance of supporting their self-expression.

Brian Austin Green also weighed in on the situation, dismissing the claims as bogus and accusing Starbuck of negatively affecting the parent-child relationship.

In the past, Fox has spoken about her children's interest in fashion, particularly her son Noah's love for dresses. She teaches her kids to be confident regardless of societal expectations or judgments.