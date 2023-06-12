Hollywood actress Megan Fox accused of forcing sons to ‘wear girls clothes’

Megan Fox
responded strongly to Robby Starbuck
's accusation that she forced her sons to wear girls' clothes. She called him out on Instagram, stating that she didn't want to give him attention because he was clearly seeking clout.
Alongside a screenshot of Starbuck's tweet, Fox emphasized that exploiting her child's gender identity
for political gain was unacceptable. She warned him, "You f—ked with the wrong witch."
Fox, who shares three children with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green
, took to Instagram to address the claim.
She criticized Starbuck for using her children as leverage and social currency
, describing his actions as malevolent and erroneous.
Fox received overwhelming support from fans in the comments section
, with many praising her for allowing her children to express themselves and emphasizing the importance of supporting their self-expression.
Brian Austin Green
also weighed in on the situation, dismissing the claims as bogus and accusing Starbuck
of negatively affecting the parent-child relationship.
In the past, Fox has spoken about her children's interest
in fashion, particularly her son Noah's love
for dresses. She teaches her kids to be confident regardless of societal expectations
or judgments.