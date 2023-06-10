Hollywood Vampires rock band arrive in Istanbul for concert

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp and his iconic rock band, Hollywood Vampires, arrived Friday in Istanbul to deliver a highly anticipated concert.

The band, which includes legendary Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, landed at Istanbul Airport at 4 p.m. local time after a journey on a private plane from Bucharest.

Amid a warm welcome from fans and journalists, Depp spoke in Turkish and expressed his gratitude when asked to share a few words.

After suffering an ankle injury, Depp and his band had to postpone three concerts in the US. The Istanbul concerts, however, remain scheduled.

The band will donate all concert proceeds to the Disasters Emergency Committee earthquake relief fund. The fund aims to assist victims affected by the devastating earthquakes that struck Türkiye's southern region Feb. 6.