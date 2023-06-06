KANYE WESTS WIFE BIANCA CENSORI PUZZLES INTERNET WITH BIZARRE OUTFIT AT CHURCH SERVICE

Kanye West and his rumored partner Bianca Censori have garnered attention online with their unconventional attire at a recent church service in Los Angeles.

On the weekend, the rapper, who now goes by the name Ye, and Censori were photographed on their way to West's Sunday Service, sporting distinctive all-black outfits that quickly became a subject of discussion among social media users.

Images circulated online captured Ye wearing a black T-shirt with shoulder pads, featuring the word "Polizei" (German for "police") on both the front and back. He complemented this with black leggings that extended down to his feet, resembling sock shoes.

Censori, who reportedly had a non-legally binding union with Ye, turned heads with her full-body stocking-like ensemble, which covered her face as well. She inserted her arms into the black pantyhose, while a ring of black fabric encircled her lower face and neck.

The couple's unconventional fashion choices quickly became the subject of jokes and memes on Twitter, with some users comparing Censori's outfit to a "condom" or the "cone of shame" typically worn by dogs after undergoing surgery.

"Not to be rude, but I can't imagine she's happy that Kim K gets all the good clothes while she walks around in a torn black condom," tweeted one individual.

"He made her wear the cone of shame," remarked another user.

"Is she dressed in a trash can?" questioned a third person.







