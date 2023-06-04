Famous singer Dua Lipa slams UK officials' 'small-minded' stance on migrants

Famous singer Dua Lipa criticized British government officials' comments on migrants, slamming them as "shortsighted and small-minded."

Lipa, a Grammy-winning performer who was born to Kosovar-Albanian parents, expressed the personal "hurt" caused by the way the government has discussed Albanians and called for a greater sense of empathy.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Lipa warned such rhetoric has a negative impact.

She stressed that she has always believed London to be a melting pot of diverse cultures, which is an integral part of the city's identity.

"So when you hear the government talk about Albanians, for example, it hurts. It's shortsighted and small-minded, but it's the way a lot of people think," she said.

"No matter how we try to change the rhetoric, there will always be those who think, 'Immigrants are coming into the country and taking jobs'."

But, she added: "Immigrants who have come here have earned their keep by working incredibly hard. There needs to be more empathy, because people don't leave their country unless they have to out of necessity, out of fear for their family."

Home Secretary Suella Braverman last October singled out "Albanian criminals" during a debate in the House of Commons, referring to what she called an "invasion" of Britain through small boats crossing the English Channel.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has also expressed strong disapproval of the "extremely disgraceful" targeting of Albanians by government ministers, with particular emphasis on Braverman.