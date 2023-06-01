Al Pacino, 83, expecting baby with girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Al Pacino is going to be a father again at 83 years old, reports said Wednesday.

The legendary actor is expecting a baby with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, who is eight months pregnant, his representative confirmed to media sources.

Pacino has been romantically involved with Alfallah since April last year.

She is also an executive producer on Pacino's upcoming indie movie "Billy Knight."

The actor has three adult children -- 33-year-old Julie Marie and 22-year-old twins Anton James and Olivia Rose. He has never been married.