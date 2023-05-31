News Magazine Austrian actor Peter Simonischek dead at 76

Austrian actor Peter Simonischek dead at 76

DPA MAGAZINE Published May 31,2023

In this file photo taken on May 14, 2016 Austrian actor Peter Simonischek poses during a photocall for the film "Toni Erdmann" at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. (AFP Photo)

Austrian actor Peter Simonischek died at the age of 76 on Monday night at home in Vienna surrounded by his family, the Burgtheater confirmed on Tuesday.



He was known from his many roles in plays, films and television shows. Abroad, he was known for his starring role in the father-daughter comedy-drama "Toni Erdmann," where he played alongside German actress Sandra Hüller. The film was nominated for the Oscar in the category Best International Film in 2017.



Simonischek, born on August 6, 1946 in Graz, played numerous major roles in German-speaking countries throughout his career.



"I am so grateful that I can do what I love," Simonischek told dpa, looking back on highlights included two Grimme Awards, the European Film Prize and the German Film Prize for his work.































