Fenerbahçe wins Game 2 to tie EuroLeague series against Olympiacos

Fenerbahçe Beko tied their series against Olympiacos in the EuroLeague on Friday with a win in Game 2, 82-78.

Coach Dimitris Itoudis heaped praise on his players for their performance. "Each and everyone contributed. It was big that Carsen (Edwards) came in and give us huge minutes, and then Tyler (Dorsey) took it from there. Nick (Calathes) was a maestro in the beginning, (Marko) Guduric took it from there," he said.

"We tied the series but it's a long series against a great team," he added.

Edwards was the high scorer for Fenerbahçe with 16 points and Nigel Hayes added 15 and six boards at Peace And Friendship Stadium. Johnathan Motley finished with 15 points for the Turkish side.

Kostas Slukas and Sasha Vezenkov each had 18 points in a losing effort.

Game 3 will be held May 5 at Ulker Sports And Event Hall.

In another Friday clash, Barcelona went up 2-0 at Palau Blaugran in the best-of-five playoffs by beating Zalgiris Kaunas 89-81.

Game 3 will be next Wednesday at Kaunas.